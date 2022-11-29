Badlands Search and Rescue gets K9

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Search and Rescue, a non-profit emergency service, is getting their first K9.

Matthew Earl got eight-week-old Copper earlier in the year. Copper is training to find missing people and his handler plans to get him certified next spring.

“I know through different searches that people have told me about, I’m like, ‘Man, they could really use a bloodhound for this and it could’ve led to finding the person quicker,’” said Earl.

A spokesperson for Badlands Search and Rescue says they’re excited to add this skill set to the team.

