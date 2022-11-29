Badlands Search and Rescue gets K9

Badlands Search and Rescue K9
Badlands Search and Rescue K9(Badlands Search and Rescue)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Badlands Search and Rescue, a non-profit emergency service, is getting their first K9.

Matthew Earl got eight-week-old Copper earlier in the year. Copper is training to find missing people and his handler plans to get him certified next spring.

“I know through different searches that people have told me about, I’m like, ‘Man, they could really use a bloodhound for this and it could’ve led to finding the person quicker,’” said Earl.

A spokesperson for Badlands Search and Rescue says they’re excited to add this skill set to the team.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

X-Golf new location in Bismarck
New business teeing off in Bismarck
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
john thompson
John Thompson remains positive three decades after farming accident
Hunting Accident
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown

Latest News

signing daY
Minot High senior gets his own signing day after missing ceremony to be with family
holiday fun
Downtown alley in Minot sports ‘pocket-sized’ outdoor ice rink
holiday weekend shopping
Downtown Minot merchants see big crowds over holiday weekend, along with inflation impact
fcs playoffs
6PM Sportscast 11/28/22
BHS hockey
Bismarck High boys hockey focused on having a strong season