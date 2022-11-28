UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says two people have serious injuries and a bus driver is uninjured after a crash on 25th St. near 34th Ave. S. Monday morning.

Officials say while investigating the crash, they learned a Jeep Wrangler was traveling north and stopped to make a left turn into the Casey’s gas station. The Jeep, driven by 31-year-old Timothy Gruchow of Fargo, was rear-ended by a Fargo School bus.

The school bus was driven by 66-year-old Rose Schlaht. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

The Jeep was knocked into the southbound lane of 25th Street and hit an SUV traveling south. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Jeep rolled onto its roof, and the driver was thrown from the vehicle. The SUV drove over a sidewalk on the east side of 25th Street and hit a tree.

Gruchow was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV, 51-year-old Evon Wilson of Fargo, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries as well.

Schlaht was not injured.

The intersection was shut down for approximately two hours and reopened around 11:30 a.m. The Highway Patrol says the crash and any related criminal charges are under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two vehicles and a school bus were involved in a crash in South Fargo just before 9 a.m.

The accident happened near the intersection of 25th Street South and 36th Avenue South.

It is unclear the extent of any injuries from the crash.

Fargo Police is asking traffic to avoid the area of 25th Street South between 35th Avenue South and 37th Avenue South as they investigate. The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Stick with Valley News Live as more details become available.

