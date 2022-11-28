Soldier’s remains return home to South Dakota to be buried

U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies
U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies(U.S. Army)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EUREKA, S.D. (KFYR) - The remains of a South Dakota soldier killed during World War II will be buried in Eureka on December 9. U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Walter Nies, originally from Eureka, was a tail gunner on a B-17 during the war.

In 1944, after his plane crashed in Montenegro, Nies and his crew were captured by the Germans. On May 28, 1944, Nies died from a gunshot in a German prisoner-of-war camp. He was just 23 years old.

After the war, his remains were unable to be recovered because the POW camp was under the control of the Soviet Union. Nies was accounted for on August 2, 2022, by using dental, anthropological, DNA and Y chromosome analysis.

