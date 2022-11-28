Fargo woman facing charges after assaulting an officer

In 2019, Amy Goodsky was also charged with assaulting an officer in Williston.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing felony charges for assaulting a police officer, and it’s not the first time.

Authorities say they were called to the 3000 blk. of 33rd St. in Fargo Friday night around 10:30 p.m. They say a woman called to report a burglary when 39-year-old Amy Goodsky broke into her apartment and began damaging property.

Police say while escorting Goodsky to the squad car, she kicked an officer and later attempted to kick a paramedic.

In 2019, Goodsky was also charged with assaulting an officer in Williston. Officers were attempting to arrest her, when they noticed a white substance in her mouth and she refused to spit it out.

When they tried to remove it, she bit the officer, causing him to bleed.

Goodsky is charged with burglary, assaulting a peace officer and attempted assault on a medical personnel.

