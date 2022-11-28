Family catches attempted car break-in on security system

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera.

”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child, not only what valuables we have in the car but what other intentions does this person have made me a little bit concerned.” said Christyn Ludwig.

Ludwig said that if wasn’t for their security system, they wouldn’t have known about the attempted break-ins. Although the person never got in, the ordeal doesn’t sit well the family.

