Family catches attempted car break-in on security system

By Aaron Walling
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A family in Grand Forks, ND, said they are concerned after catching a man trying to break into their car the night before Thanksgiving. The incident was caught on their doorbell camera.

”It definitely was concerning, especially as a parents of a younger child, not only what valuables we have in the car but what other intentions does this person have made me a little bit concerned.” said Christyn Ludwig.

Ludwig said that if wasn’t for their security system, they wouldn’t have known about the attempted break-ins. Although the person never got in, the ordeal doesn’t sit well the family.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

X-Golf new location in Bismarck
New business teeing off in Bismarck
Surveillance video shows 55-year-old Kim Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is...
Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death
Hunting Accident
Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown
Dickens Village Festival
Dickens Festival returns to self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota
Catalytic converter
Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts

Latest News

Austin Decker and Jason Adam
Williston men play role in NASA’s Artemis mission
FILE - In this aerial file photo provided by the National Park Service is the Junction Butte...
Montana officials urge judge to lift limit on wolf kills
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 25th St. S. between 35th Ave. S. and 37th Ave. S.
UPDATE: 2 people with serious injuries in SUV-school bus crash
10PM Sportscast 11/27/2022
10PM Sportscast 11/27/2022
Christmas Ornament at Former Governor's Mansion
Celebrating the holidays at the Former Governor’s Mansion