DAPL protest organizer dies at 53

Joye Braun
Joye Braun(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the primary organizers of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest has died.

Joye Braun was a Cheyenne River Sioux citizen who lived in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. She worked as the national pipeline organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network. According to a profile in Indian Country Today, her proudest accomplishment was seeing the Keystone XL Pipeline defeated. She was 53.

