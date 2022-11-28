DAPL protest organizer dies at 53

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the primary organizers of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest has died.

Joye Braun was a Cheyenne River Sioux citizen who lived in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. She worked as the national pipeline organizer for the Indigenous Environmental Network. According to a profile in Indian Country Today, her proudest accomplishment was seeing the Keystone XL Pipeline defeated. She was 53.

