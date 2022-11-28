Cyber Monday looks different for small business owners

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the time of year when people are pulling out their credit cards to shop online for Cyber Monday deals.

Packaging up online orders for Cyber Monday looks a little different for small business owners like Becky Bjerklie, owner of BB’s Bath Bakery, where on big shopping days like this, they want to remind shoppers small businesses have deals too.

“Because a lot of times people think of the big brand places to go first. So, we’re just trying to like, really educate people and get people out here to remember to shop local,” said Bjerklie.

The owner of Dakota Nuts-N-Candy, Michael Iken, says Small Business Saturday is a big day for small businesses but still encourages others to help small businesses compete with larger retailers on days like Cyber Monday.

“Every Cyber Monday, we just can’t compete. We don’t have the buying power for inventory to do the big discount sales that a big box store can do,” said Iken.

At BB’s Bath Bakery, a Pride of Dakota product, Bjerklie was originally just an online shop but now has an in-person store to connect with her customers while also having an online presence.

“You can actually have those shipped anywhere. So, you can have Pride of Dakota products or North Dakota products sent anywhere,” said Bjerklie.

Iken says he likes that his business remains primarily in person, so he can connect with his guests, but likes that his website is online so his clients can view it as a menu.

“I think Cyber Monday is important for folks that can’t find something local. If you’re looking for something not available, local Cyber Monday is a good opportunity for them to go online and purchase something and get savings, but if you can find a local, I definitely encourage people to just get out and be immersed with the community,” said Iken.

Cyber Monday is expected to generate $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Inc.

