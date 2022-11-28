Celebrating the holidays at the Former Governor’s Mansion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The holiday season is in full swing, one Bismarck activity offers Christmas fun and educational opportunities for children and families.

The Former Governor’s Mansion is a chance to learn about history of North Dakota. Their holiday open house is November 27th and December 4th, which offers meeting Santa, cookies and ornament decorating.

“The holiday open house in one form or another has been happening since the early 1980′s. It’s changed over the years, and Santa’s a fairly recent addition, but it’s been happening for a long time,” said site supervisor Johnathan Campell.

Campbell said events at the former Governors mansion opens the door for younger generations to learn about their state.

