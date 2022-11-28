The Capital Gallery introduces a Michael Haynes exhibit

Michael Haynes exhibit
Michael Haynes exhibit
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Capital Gallery in Bismarck is featuring Michael Haynes’ exhibit, “I’ll Be Home,” and is displaying paintings of landscapes and skyscapes. The collection of paintings depicts historical and modern settings.

These are just some of the paintings in his collection that combine his research through light and color and will be shown through the month of January.

“We’re very fortunate to have Michael Haynes showing with us right now. His work is well known for its historical accuracy, all the hours and hours of research he puts in that,” Sally Chernenko, programming coordinator.

To view the exhibit, the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or patrons can call and schedule an appointment to view the art.

