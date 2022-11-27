New business teeing off in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new tee-rific business will be setting up shop in north Bismarck soon. X-Golf, an indoor golf facility, is expanding to the capital city.

X-Golf currently has a location in Minot and the expansion to Bismarck has been in the works for some time. The 10,000-square-foot golf shop will have golf simulators, food, drinks, and leagues available to play in.

“A good way to imagine it is almost like a Top Golf indoors as far as the atmosphere,” said Silas Sneed, co-owner.

The indoor golf facility will be opening in January in the Hay Creek Shops next to Pizza Ranch on East LaSalle Drive.

