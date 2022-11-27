Moorhead man shot while hunting in rural Jamestown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old Moorhead man is recovering at a Fargo hospital after the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while hunting.

Sheriff Chad Kaiser says the man and his friend, a 37-year-old man from Jamestown, were out hunting coyotes Friday night around 11:30 p.m. in rural Jamestown.

Authorities add some time during the hunt, the 26-year-old was shot in the pelvic area by the other man.

Sheriff Kaiser says, at this time, the incident appears to be accidental.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

