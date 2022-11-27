Minot gives Miss ND 2022 Sidni Kast warm sendoff ahead of national competition

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot community gathered Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff as she gets ready to go to the national competition next month.

Kast was crowned Miss North Dakota in the state competition in Williston in June, taking over for Reyna Bergstrom.

Her friends and supporters got to meet with her and wish her well.

They also got see what she’s prepared for the big stage in Connecticut.

Kast raised funds for travel and other competition expenses with a silent auction and sold her cookbook, which includes recipes from previous Miss North Dakota candidates and Miss America.

“It’s so heartwarming to know that people are taking time out of their day to just come wish me luck. I mean it’s not like this is the actual competition, but I’m getting to show them all the hard work that I’ve been putting into something that I really, really, truly care about,” said Kast.

Kast leaves Dec. 8 for New York City. The three-day competition starts on Dec. 12, and the finals are on Dec. 15.

Good luck, Sidni!

