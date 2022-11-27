Mandan police warn residents of rise in catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police say they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts in recent weeks.

Some people steal catalytic converters, or the exhaust emission control devices on your car, because of the metals they’re made of. Police say it’s a good idea to check your car and call them if you notice signs of tampering.

Mandan Tire and NW Tire in Mandan offer free engraving on your catalytic converter to help deter theft. Police say engravings can help them solve the thefts.

