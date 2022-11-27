Dickens Festival returns to self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota

Dickens Village Festival
Dickens Village Festival(KFYR-TV)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota, Garrison, is back for another year of its Dickens Festival.

The Dickens Village Festival turns the community of 1,500 into a Victorian era town based on Charles Dickens. Committee members say the idea started to bring tourism during slow winter months.

”Something that came from a pot of tea on the table with a couple of ladies visiting about it, has grown for almost 30 years,” said Dickens Festival committee member Jean Witt.

The Dickens Festival continues December 2-3 and 9-10.

