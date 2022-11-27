Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday.

The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting.

A few shop owners Your News Leader spoke with said they’ve seen a steady stream of customers Saturday.

They also said that business benefited from the mild weather.

“It’s been good. We’re about where we usually are on Small Business Saturday. We have a lot of specials going on and people are taking advantage of those,” said Val Stadick, Main Street Books owner.

“Oh my gosh, it’s been great. It’s been so busy. The open house last night was wonderful, and today has just been nice and steady. It’s been great, people are happy,” said Denise Lindbo, Gourmet Chef owner.

For shops in Downtown Bismarck, shopping really began Friday as the Downtowner’s Association encouraged people to support local businesses

“Sometimes they connect those two shopping days together, sometimes they split them out a little bit to make them more interesting or exciting,” said Dawn Kopp, CEO of the Bismarck Downtowner’s Association.

The Bismarck Downtowner’s Association has all the local deals listed on their website.

The Small Business Saturday movement started in 2010 as a way to get people to shop local the day after Black Friday.

