Tips for picking out the perfect Christmas tree

By Dan Cashman
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas is really on its way now and it’s time to pick out a nice fresh tree.

This is a Scotch Pine. Tug on the needles bend the branches make sure they’re soft and pliable, to make sure they’re nice and fresh and they smell good and they’re nice and clean.

Then, you should shake the tree, like we do, so you can get all the dead needles out, like we do, to get all the dust and dirt out of them and make a fresh cut on the bottom. Cut about an inch so they drink water and set them up right away.

You can shop inside for your Christmas trees too. And there’s many different kinds of trees like Fraser Fir, there’s also Balsam Fir, Douglas Fir and Canaan Fir and we even have flocked trees that are ready to go, they’re already on their stands.

And some people like to plant a tree next spring and use it as a Christmas tree, we have live potted evergreens too that you can take home and plant next spring.

