Lasting concern about cattle not as severe as April blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard two weeks ago might have reminded you of the pair of blizzards we had in April.

But unlike April’s blizzards, there’s less concern about cattle this time around. While heavy snowfall and low temperatures make it challenging for ranchers to care for their herds during the blizzard, the snow is a benefit in the long term.

“This one’s a little different, when they come in November, the ground freezes up underneath, a lot of that stuff runs off. But think about it, ranchers rely on the water in wetlands and creeks and stuff, it really does grass well, so it kinda helps create that hay crop we need next year,” said Mark Watne, president of North Dakota Farmers Union.

One challenge the snow presents is a place for the cattle to rest: they need a dry place to bed down. However, temperatures are still high enough that cattle won’t have to start using extra energy to maintain a healthy body.

