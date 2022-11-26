Lasting concern about cattle not as severe as April blizzard

Cattle
Cattle(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The blizzard two weeks ago might have reminded you of the pair of blizzards we had in April.

But unlike April’s blizzards, there’s less concern about cattle this time around. While heavy snowfall and low temperatures make it challenging for ranchers to care for their herds during the blizzard, the snow is a benefit in the long term.

“This one’s a little different, when they come in November, the ground freezes up underneath, a lot of that stuff runs off. But think about it, ranchers rely on the water in wetlands and creeks and stuff, it really does grass well, so it kinda helps create that hay crop we need next year,” said Mark Watne, president of North Dakota Farmers Union.

One challenge the snow presents is a place for the cattle to rest: they need a dry place to bed down. However, temperatures are still high enough that cattle won’t have to start using extra energy to maintain a healthy body.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Rare sight in Bismarck
Rare: pronghorn antelope spotted in Northwest Bismarck neighborhood
Tradvis Williams
Police say K9 found $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Bismarck bust
Memarie White Mountain
Family of Memarie White Mountain confirms she has been found
Man found dead following mobile home fire
Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County

Latest News

ND GOP
NDGOP endorsing process: yea or nay?
Afterwards, families got the chance to take pictures in front of the tree.
Crowds celebrate lighting of downtown Minot Christmas tree
Sydney and Susan Dollinger
College student shares story of reporting sexual assault, trial, and closure
Brown Friday
You’ve heard of Black Friday, but what about Brown Friday?