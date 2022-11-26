Crowds celebrate lighting of downtown Minot Christmas tree

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds took over downtown Minot Friday night for the annual tree lighting.

This year’s tree was donated by the Draovitch family on Minot’s north hill.

Afterwards, families got the chance to take pictures in front of the tree.

The lighting was part of an all-day open house for downtown, that included Christmas carols, hot cider, and photos with Santa.

Most local businesses stayed open later for eager shoppers to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.