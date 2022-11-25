You’ve heard of Black Friday, but what about Brown Friday?

Brown Friday
Brown Friday(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To many the Friday after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday, the busiest shopping day of the year. However, to a small group that must work that day, it’s known as something different.

The phone line isn’t the only thing that might be clogged on the Friday after Thanksgiving. The sink might be too. “Brown Friday” is the name plumbers give to the day after the turkey is cooked.

“It’s kind of a coined term because everyone likes to stuff their garbage disposals full of the leftover food from the day before,” said Chad Pfleger owner Roto-Rooter.

The day proves to be a busy one for plumbers. So far, just for unclogging kitchen sinks Roto-Rooter has received a dozen phone calls in the past 24 hours asking for help.

“This year I’d say is a little above compared to years past, it goes in spurts, I guess, if you want to put it like that. Sometimes it’s a little quieter. Depends on where people travel to,” said Pfleger.

Once a plumber has been dispatched to scene, they never know what they might pull out, from turkey wishbones to even toy cars driven down the drain!

“Odd things, whatever can fit down there, kids seem to find a way to get it down there,” said Pfleger.

How does one avoid a Brown Friday? Pfleger says instead of dumping things down the drain, opt for the garbage bin instead.

“If you are shoving in the garbage disposal, you’ll probably be getting a visit from me,” said Pfleger.

In 2021, Americans ate more than five-point-one billion pounds of turkey.

According to Roto-Rooter they see a 50-percent increase in calls the day after Thanksgiving.

