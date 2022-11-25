Sendoff party Saturday for Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast

Sidni Kast
Sidni Kast(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – You have the chance Saturday to give Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast a proper sendoff, as she heads to the national competition.

Sidni is having a sendoff party at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall on the Minot State Campus from 3 to 5 p.m.

She will show off what she’s prepared for the Miss America competition next month in Connecticut.

Guests will have the chance to learn about Sidni’s campaign for body positivity.

Sidni has also published a cookbook featuring recipes from fellow Miss North Dakota candidates and board members.

It will be on sale for $20, and proceeds will help fund her competition expenses.

The event is open to the public.

