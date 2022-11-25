Rare: pronghorn antelope spotted in Northwest Bismarck neighborhood
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple in North Bismarck captured a rare sight in town Friday morning.
Leo and Shirley Bachmeier took these photos of about 10 pronghorn antelope grazing in their backyard on Clairmont Road in Northwest Bismarck.
The spotting of pronghorn antelope is rare for the time of the year and so close to a major city.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.