Police say K9 found $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Bismarck bust

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit, Michigan, man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say they found him in possession of more than 1,200 fentanyl pills with a street value of roughly $50,000.

Police say they used a narcotics K9 to search the hotel room of 42-year-old Tradvis Williams Wednesday. They say they found 1,238 fentanyl pills in a duffle bag of Williams’ clothing.

Williams told police he was selling the pills to people in the area, according to court documents.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. The charge is an A-felony which carries with it a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, if convicted.

