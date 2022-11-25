Police say K9 found $50,000 worth of fentanyl in Bismarck bust

Tradvis Williams
Tradvis Williams(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Detroit, Michigan, man is in custody in Burleigh County after police say they found him in possession of more than 1,200 fentanyl pills with a street value of roughly $50,000.

Police say they used a narcotics K9 to search the hotel room of 42-year-old Tradvis Williams Wednesday. They say they found 1,238 fentanyl pills in a duffle bag of Williams’ clothing.

Williams told police he was selling the pills to people in the area, according to court documents.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon. The charge is an A-felony which carries with it a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Memarie White Mountain
Family of Memarie White Mountain confirms she has been found
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
29-year-old Clifford Parisien accused of raping 13-year-old
Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor
NDDOT WORKER HIT
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton

Latest News

Brown Friday
You’ve heard of Black Friday, but what about Brown Friday?
Sidni Kast
Sendoff party Saturday for Miss North Dakota Sidni Kast
Black Friday Shopping
Black Friday Shopping
Century Boys Hockey
Century Boys Hockey