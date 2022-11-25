Mandan man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges back in court

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A North Dakota man who served seven years in prison on federal child pornography charges is back in court.

Eric Rambough, of Mandan, pleaded guilty to possessing explicit images of children. In 2012, a judge sentenced him to seven years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Wednesday, Rambough appeared in court for an initial appearance. Prosecutors say his supervised release should be revoked. They say he was found in possession of explicit materials, had contact with children without permission from the court, and had been suspended from his sex offender treatment program in October 2021.

His next hearing date has not yet been set.

