Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County

Man found dead following mobile home fire
Man found dead following mobile home fire(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was found dead following a mobile home fire this week near Tioga, according to the county sheriff.

Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said his office was notified at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a home in a rural part of the county had burned down and was still on fire.

Bristol said investigators were unable to contact the homeowner. The state fire marshal and North Dakota BCI were notified and responded to the scene.

He said remains were found in the rubble of the fire, which were transported by the Mountrail County Coroner to the North Dakota Forensic Examiner’s Office in Bismarck.

Bristol said the positive identification of the victim and cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Memarie White Mountain
Family of Memarie White Mountain confirms she has been found
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
29-year-old Clifford Parisien accused of raping 13-year-old
Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor
NDDOT WORKER HIT
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton

Latest News

Eric Rambough
Mandan man who pleaded guilty to child porn charges back in court
Peer to Peer
Peer to Peer
Ice Dam
Roofer warns of winter woes; ice dams a headache for North Dakota homeowners
Winter Woes-ice dams
Winter Woes-ice dams