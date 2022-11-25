Man found dead following mobile home fire in Mountrail County

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was found dead following a mobile home fire this week near Tioga, according to the county sheriff.

Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said his office was notified at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday that a home in a rural part of the county had burned down and was still on fire.

Bristol said investigators were unable to contact the homeowner. The state fire marshal and North Dakota BCI were notified and responded to the scene.

He said remains were found in the rubble of the fire, which were transported by the Mountrail County Coroner to the North Dakota Forensic Examiner’s Office in Bismarck.

Bristol said the positive identification of the victim and cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

