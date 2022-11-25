BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century opened the Boys Hockey season on the day after Thanksgiving against West Fargo. The Patriot’s hope is to be in the state tournament at the end of the season.

The highs and lows of hockey season can be distant, especially when you’re a program used to winning. Century boys hockey won only six times last winter, and past success was in the rear-view mirror.

Troy Olson: “It was an odd team. We had three senior goalies; they’re all gone now. It opens up opportunities for new kids. High school sports, every year is a new dynamic and new team. We like where we’re at now though.”

The difference from then to now, is a roster that has varsity experience in their back pocket. That experience leads to improvement.

Tyler Kleinjan: “I feel a lot more confident. We have leadership that we didn’t have last year, and practice is going smoother. We’re just overall ready to go and ready to get the season started.”

Troy Olson: “I think just having the experience is going to help our guys a lot. So many of them played in 23 games last year when they had zero experience coming in, so that’s always nice we don’t have to start over at square one.”

With an array of things to work on, the Patriots are already checking off boxes in the preseason.

T.J. Olson: “We played some good defense in our scrimmages this weekend and we found a way to score some goals. Last year that was one of the things we struggled with, it’s no secret. Against Minot in the scrimmage, we scored three goals, which was really nice to see.”

In hopes of improvement, some goals aren’t based around on-ice tangibles.

Troy Olson: “So far we like what we see as the attitude and effort, and those are the things we can control so if we keep doing that, I think we’ll be fine.”

T.J. Olson: “We obviously want to come out and get wins, but we really want to dial in on what we need to get better on so we can succeed at the end of the year. Because it does suck not winning right away, but we want to win at the end of the year when it matters for the most part. So, we really want to dial in on those little things and fine-tune those mistakes.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.