United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot Minotauros’ Colby Joseph

By Zach Keenan
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Colby Joseph isn’t from around here.

But he still calls Minot home.

“It’s like a second home,” said Joseph.

After a year and a half in a Minotauros sweater, Colby has become a fan favorite.

“(He’s) just a blue-collar kid. He’s a farmer, he’s just very relatable, I think he just embodies a lot of the qualities that Minot as a whole embodies,” said Minotauros Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The Tauros forward splits time between the rink and the barn.

“In the summer, it’s good to go to the farm and appreciate the little things more. Horses are therapeutic for me. I tell people that if you need to chill out and wind down, just go spend time with horses,” said Joseph.

Colby grew up in Elkhorn, MB, and played his first year of junior hockey in Victoria, BC.

He decided to move to the Magic City, just two hours from home.

“It’s been a perfect fit,” said Joseph.

Moving to Minot turned into a blessing when tragedy struck Colby’s family this year.

“It was probably the best place for it to happen,” said Joseph.

Colby’s grandfather passed away during the first week of the season.

“It was a tough showcase, but life goes on, right? He wouldn’t have wanted me to quit for him. He’s here,” said Joseph.

Just a few minutes before leaving the hotel, Colby told his coach.

“It’s so hard what to know to say in those situations… the team picked him up. Everybody was checking on him, encouraging him that day, that week and the weeks after,” said Campbell.

He kept his infectiously positive attitude.

“Whatever school he goes to, he’s going to improve their culture the minute he steps on campus with how genuine and caring of a person he is,” said Campbell.

And is happy, in his second home.

The Minotauros play the Bismarck Bobcats Wednesday night in Bismarck and Friday night in Minot. For more information, visit the team’s website.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Searching for Memarie White Mountain
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Latest News

athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot Minotauros’ Colby Joseph
umary thanksgiving
6PM Sportscast 11/23/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Ty & Dave Wolding – wrestling, football and ranching
Ty & Dave Wolding
Sports Spotlight: Ty & Dave Wolding – wrestling, football and ranching