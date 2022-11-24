United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot Minotauros’ Colby Joseph

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Colby Joseph isn’t from around here.

But he still calls Minot home.

“It’s like a second home,” said Joseph.

After a year and a half in a Minotauros sweater, Colby has become a fan favorite.

“(He’s) just a blue-collar kid. He’s a farmer, he’s just very relatable, I think he just embodies a lot of the qualities that Minot as a whole embodies,” said Minotauros Head Coach Cody Campbell.

The Tauros forward splits time between the rink and the barn.

“In the summer, it’s good to go to the farm and appreciate the little things more. Horses are therapeutic for me. I tell people that if you need to chill out and wind down, just go spend time with horses,” said Joseph.

Colby grew up in Elkhorn, MB, and played his first year of junior hockey in Victoria, BC.

He decided to move to the Magic City, just two hours from home.

“It’s been a perfect fit,” said Joseph.

Moving to Minot turned into a blessing when tragedy struck Colby’s family this year.

“It was probably the best place for it to happen,” said Joseph.

Colby’s grandfather passed away during the first week of the season.

“It was a tough showcase, but life goes on, right? He wouldn’t have wanted me to quit for him. He’s here,” said Joseph.

Just a few minutes before leaving the hotel, Colby told his coach.

“It’s so hard what to know to say in those situations… the team picked him up. Everybody was checking on him, encouraging him that day, that week and the weeks after,” said Campbell.

He kept his infectiously positive attitude.

“Whatever school he goes to, he’s going to improve their culture the minute he steps on campus with how genuine and caring of a person he is,” said Campbell.

And is happy, in his second home.

