Thanksgiving Trip to Hawaii

Thanksgiving in Hawaii
Thanksgiving in Hawaii(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wednesday may be one of the busiest travel days in the United States, but the University of Mary women’s basketball team beat the rush by leaving early in the week.

The Marauders were not heading home for the holiday. They are spending Thanksgiving in Hawaii. They’ve visited places like Pearl Harbor, and they’ve been to a Luau.

Rick Neumann, U-Mary Head Coach said,” The best part of our luau was some of our girls from Minnesota and Wisconsin they were like, that’s like the Medora Musical only Hawaiian style. I’m like, that’s the beauty of it. It’s just been great. We have a couple of girls that have been here but so many that this is their first time. As a coach you’re all about competition and to line up to see if you’re better than the other team but when you get experiences like this to be with your kids in a different setting and see how appreciative they are of our university and our athletic department of being able to send us to a place like this that really means a lot to me as a coach.”

The Marauders play the University of Tampa on Thanksgiving Day, and they face the host team on Friday in Hilo, on the Big Island.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Memarie White Mountain
Family of Memarie White Mountain confirms she has been found
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
NDDOT WORKER HIT
UPDATE: NDDOT worker seriously injured by vehicle ignoring traffic signs near Casselton

Latest News

33rd annual Turkey Trot
33rd annual CFA turkey trot held
Tammy Schafer
Bismarck woman brightens lives with hundreds of special, handmade cards
Ann Carlsen Center
Giving Tuesday: Anne Carlsen Center reminds the community to give thanks
Peer to Peer club
Mandan High School Peer to Peer club inspiring inclusion
Black Friday
Black Friday crowds still expected