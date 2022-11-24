State Canvassing Board certifies election results

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The State Canvassing Board certified the results of the election Wednesday.

The Canvassing Board, made up of leaders from both parties, the state treasurer, the clerk of the Supreme Court, and the secretary of state, agreed to the results from all 53 counties. They will meet again after a recount in a Grand Forks-area race, where two Democratic candidates are within three votes. However, Secretary of State Al Jaeger doesn’t expect there will be much changed there because the state’s vote-counting process is so rigorous.

“Generally, we haven’t found that they’ve moved at all. And so, to me, we have something, I can’t speak for other states, I’m just very confident and comfortable with what we do in North Dakota,” said Jaeger.

Turnout was the lowest in more than 40 years at about 43%. Legislators will be sworn in on December 1st.

