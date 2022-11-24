Newburg United principal receives regional honor
NEWBURG, N.D. (KMOT) – A Newburg United Public School principal has been selected to receive a regional honor.
Mr. Bob Beaudrie has been selected as Region 2 Principal of the Year.
He’s served as the K-12 principal in Newburg since 2008 and served as a teacher at area schools before that.
The school posted on their social media that they are proud of and lucky to have him.
