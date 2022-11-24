Mandan High School Peer to Peer club inspiring inclusion

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes it’s hard for teenagers to fit in with their peers or find a support group they’d like to be a part of. Peer to Peer at Mandan High School is a club that brings inclusivity into the classroom.

For the holidays, the club put together a Thanksgiving turkey that celebrated their uniqueness and the things they are thankful for. Alicia Weiand is an MHS advisor that helps oversee the bonding between the students.

“Peer to peer is all about is all about inclusiveness throughout our school and community, so our peers really focus on getting to know our students in the special education area, and they really try to make those friendships grow and see that it’s more about their abilities than disabilities,” said Alicia Weiand.

The turkey feathers allowed the students to step into the shoes of the other students and see other perspectives.

“It gives everybody a chance to write down what they think is unique to them and realize that even if you’re different, everybody’s got differences,” said Dylan Geiger.

This message goes hand in hand with the club’s message, celebrating all abilities of students.

“So, our thanksgiving feathers focus on uniqueness and show every student’s ability and uniqueness is different,” said Weiand.

Peer to Peer has been a place of refuge and community for many MHS students.

“It’s a club where we’re pretty much breaking down social barriers and making a community of friends,” said Alexie Hagemeister.

The Peer-to-Peer club has more than 50 students in it and was just started last year. Throughout the year, they help integrate all students into having a positive high school experience.

In the future, the advisors are hoping to turn the club into a class for credit.

