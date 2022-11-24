Magic City Discovery Center launches memberships ahead of ’23 opening

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ahead of its grand opening early next year, the Magic City Discovery Center announced they are rolling out a membership program.

The Discovery Center has four membership options available ranging from about $150 to about $230.

Membership will be valid from the opening date in early 2023 for one full year.

The memberships go on sale Dec. 5, along with gift cards for the center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.