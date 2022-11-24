Magic City Discovery Center launches memberships ahead of ’23 opening

Magic City Discovery Center memberships for sale
Magic City Discovery Center memberships for sale(KMOT)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ahead of its grand opening early next year, the Magic City Discovery Center announced they are rolling out a membership program.

The Discovery Center has four membership options available ranging from about $150 to about $230.

Membership will be valid from the opening date in early 2023 for one full year.

The memberships go on sale Dec. 5, along with gift cards for the center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Searching for Memarie White Mountain
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Latest News

athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot Minotauros’ Colby Joseph
airport travel
Eager travelers prepare to fly out of Minot ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
music camp
International Music Camp honored
umary thanksgiving
6PM Sportscast 11/23/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Ty & Dave Wolding – wrestling, football and ranching