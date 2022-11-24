International Music Camp honored

Anikka Schreier at the International Music Camp
Anikka Schreier at the International Music Camp(Courtesy: Anikka Schreier)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Governor Doug Burgum announced Merton Utgaard, the founder of the International Music Camp, as this year’s recipient of North Dakota’s highest civilian award. He became a member of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Hall of Fame.

“We’ve gotten to see first-hand the impact that his selfless dedication and the dedication of his wife and kids to this camp, and to this vision and to this mission, has made on the people of North Dakota but also, the people of the world,” said Tim Baumann, camp director.

Since the camp started in 1956, more than 141,000 alumni from all over the world have been part of IMC. This year, they’re expecting 2,000 more. Half of the campers are returnees.

“One of the biggest reasons why people keep coming back to IMC is they find they’re people. They find people who are just as excited about band or musical theater,” says Christine Baumann, camp director.

The International Music Camp started as a program just for musicians, but now encompasses all the arts.

“Back in 1956, we started with just band and baton twirling, but now we have over 40 programs to choose from in the fine arts, so we’re really more of a fine arts camp than just a music camp,” says Christine Baumann.

Arnikka Schreier is one band member who spent several summers at IMC. She says it helped shape her into the musician she is today.

“I was a middle school, awkward clarinet player when I went in, and now, I’m a teacher in Minot Public Schools,” says Schreier.

Scholarships are available from IMC for students who need financial aid. Schreier recommends campers apply for assistance, because she says, “It’s worth it. It’s a really good experience.”

Registration for the 2023 Internation Music Camp is now open. Prior to May 1, the cost for the camp is $600. After that date, the price increases to $615.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Searching for Memarie White Mountain
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Latest News

Turkeys at The Banquet
Helping hands at The Banquet inside the Dream Center
Bob Beaudrie
Newburg United principal receives regional honor
State Canvassing Board meeting
State Canvassing Board certifies election results
Buy a Tree, Change a Life
Buy A Tree, Change A Life campaign aims to aid others through Christmas spirit