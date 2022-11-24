Family of Memarie White Mountain confirms she has been found

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) – The family of Memarie White Mountain, an 18-year-old missing since Nov. 10, confirmed that she has been found deceased near Boot Hill.

They expressed thanks to everyone in the community who helped search for Memarie.

Additional information has not been released. Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, space and respect are requested for the family.

