Family of Memarie White Mountain confirms she has been found

Memarie White Mountain
Memarie White Mountain(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) – The family of Memarie White Mountain, an 18-year-old missing since Nov. 10, confirmed that she has been found deceased near Boot Hill.

They expressed thanks to everyone in the community who helped search for Memarie.

Additional information has not been released. Your News Leader will provide updates as they become available. In the meantime, space and respect are requested for the family.

Previous Coverage: Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Searching for Memarie White Mountain
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Latest News

athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot Minotauros’ Colby Joseph
airport travel
Eager travelers prepare to fly out of Minot ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
music camp
International Music Camp honored
umary thanksgiving
6PM Sportscast 11/23/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Ty & Dave Wolding – wrestling, football and ranching