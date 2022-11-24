Eager travelers prepare to fly out of Minot ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Minot International Airport is expecting more air travel this holiday season.

The state is reporting a 9% increase in flights year-to-year, as of October.

Your News Leader caught up with some eager Thanksgiving travelers and spoke with airport officials on what you need to know if you’re flying for the holiday.

Flyers across North Dakota are checking in to board flights to meet their family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In Minot, flyers like Shana Broussard are preparing for airports to be a little more hectic.

”I actually came to the airport early, like an hour earlier than usual,” said Broussard, a Mississippi resident.

Airport Director Jennifer Eckman said holiday travelers should get to the airport an hour before domestic flights and two hours before international ones with all the proper documentation.

”Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year and we expect it to continue this year,” said Eckman.

Eckman said the Thanksgiving holiday actually surpasses Christmas in travel in Minot because not everyone celebrates Christmas. Flyers like Kristian Hemb are expecting a rush when they try to catch their connector flight.

”Well, you know, travel has been easy so far, I booked in advance so it wasn’t so bad, but I’m expecting Minneapolis to be pretty busy,” said Hemb, a Montana resident.

The airport is expecting more traffic through the airport this year compared to previous years.

”A lot of travel restrictions have been lifted, a lot of COVID restrictions have been lifted and so there are more passengers,” said Eckman.

Around 3,000 flyers are expected to circulate the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Eckman also recommends while traveling with purchases from Black Friday to not wrap them but rather put them in a gift bag and check the TSA website to stay up to date with restrictions.

Related content:

Minot International Airport website

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Searching for Memarie White Mountain
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Latest News

athlete of the week
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot Minotauros’ Colby Joseph
airport travel
Eager travelers prepare to fly out of Minot ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
music camp
International Music Camp honored
umary thanksgiving
6PM Sportscast 11/23/22
sports spotlight
Sports Spotlight: Ty & Dave Wolding – wrestling, football and ranching