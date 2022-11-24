Eager travelers prepare to fly out of Minot ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Minot International Airport is expecting more air travel this holiday season.

The state is reporting a 9% increase in flights year-to-year, as of October.

Your News Leader caught up with some eager Thanksgiving travelers and spoke with airport officials on what you need to know if you’re flying for the holiday.

Flyers across North Dakota are checking in to board flights to meet their family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday.

In Minot, flyers like Shana Broussard are preparing for airports to be a little more hectic.

”I actually came to the airport early, like an hour earlier than usual,” said Broussard, a Mississippi resident.

Airport Director Jennifer Eckman said holiday travelers should get to the airport an hour before domestic flights and two hours before international ones with all the proper documentation.

”Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year and we expect it to continue this year,” said Eckman.

Eckman said the Thanksgiving holiday actually surpasses Christmas in travel in Minot because not everyone celebrates Christmas. Flyers like Kristian Hemb are expecting a rush when they try to catch their connector flight.

”Well, you know, travel has been easy so far, I booked in advance so it wasn’t so bad, but I’m expecting Minneapolis to be pretty busy,” said Hemb, a Montana resident.

The airport is expecting more traffic through the airport this year compared to previous years.

”A lot of travel restrictions have been lifted, a lot of COVID restrictions have been lifted and so there are more passengers,” said Eckman.

Around 3,000 flyers are expected to circulate the airport for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Eckman also recommends while traveling with purchases from Black Friday to not wrap them but rather put them in a gift bag and check the TSA website to stay up to date with restrictions.

