Deputies capture and free turkey that broke into a person’s home

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the sheriff's office pardoned the turkey from any criminal damage charges. (SOURCE: DOUGLAS COUNTY SO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in Kansas is sharing a story that is relevant to this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department in Lawrence said they have recently pardoned a turkey from any criminal damage charges.

They said the turkey, named Tom, broke through a window and entered a person’s home on Nov. 10.

Fortunately, two deputies were able to get the bird out of the home without too much difficulty and set him free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Searching for Memarie White Mountain
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Latest News

Anikka Schreier at the International Music Camp
International Music Camp honored
Turkeys at The Banquet
Helping hands at The Banquet inside the Dream Center
A paramedic in Canada unknowingly treated her teenage daughter in a fatal crash.
Canada paramedic unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash
Bob Beaudrie
Newburg United principal receives regional honor