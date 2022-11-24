Buy A Tree, Change A Life campaign aims to aid others through Christmas spirit

Buy a Tree, Change a Life
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This holiday season, you have the opportunity to support children locally and globally while searching for the perfect Christmas tree.

Eagles Wings Christian Fellowship makes wreaths from scraps of trees as part of their “Buy a Tree, Change a Life” event. This non-profit fellowship sells real trees and wreaths, and the proceeds go to help improve the lives of children here in North Dakota and around the world.

“Locally, we support Minot’s Youth for Christ, and so, you’re helping with children being mentored, children learning how to do sustainable farming, children’s homes, things like that, and we get to build community while we’re doing it,” said Dani Clements, site director.

Buy A Tree, Change A Life will start selling trees at Eagles Wings Community Fellowship across from the Arrowhead Mall on Friday at 9 a.m. All of the proceeds of the trees sold go toward helping children.

