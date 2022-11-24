Bismarck woman brightens lives with hundreds of special, handmade cards

BISMARCK, N.D. – There is always something to be thankful for.

One Bismarck woman believes we should be thankful for birthdays, for another year of life. And she says they should be celebrated.

Now the good news: she’s taken it upon herself to send nearly a hundred birthday cards every month.

Tammy Schafer has a passion for making cards.

“I love making handmade cards because it’s a very nice personal touch,” Schafer explained.

As a pastoral associate at Corpus Christ Church, she’s also passionate about helping people. Schafer has found a way to combine her work and her hobby. Every month, she makes cards to send to some very special parishioners.

“I decided that everyone who turns 80, 85 and 90 and everyone 90 and above will receive a handmade card that the entire staff sign, including Monsignor’s puppies,” she said.

Don Hertz just turned 80. He was surprised to find this card in his mailbox.

“I was not expecting this at all,” Hertz said. “It was touching, you know? They all had their little personal note in there, and I just couldn’t believe it.”

Schafer feels that same joy making and mailing these cards.

“Making cards just comes very natural to me and it just seems like it’s a very nice, genuine, sincere personal touch,” she said.

Schafer will mail more than 90 cards just like this to church members in December.

“In today’s day and age, we just don’t send cards anymore like we used to. It’s easy to just pick up the phone and text somebody say hey, I’m thinking of you versus you know, sending a handmade card. Then you know that time effort went into that handwritten note. It just really means a lot,” she said.

And so, one by one, Schafer will continue cutting, taping, folding... and blessing others with these cards, handmade with love.

“It means so much to people,” Schafer said.

Schafer also mails holiday cards to parishioners who have lost a loved one in the past year. She makes sure to drop cards in the mail for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Easter.

