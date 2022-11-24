33rd annual CFA turkey trot held

33rd annual Turkey Trot
33rd annual Turkey Trot(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before the table was set and the potatoes were mashed, many people were lacing up their running shoes. The 33rd annual CFA Turkey Trot was held Thursday morning.

Starting the day on the right foot IS what many people chose to do this Thanksgiving morning. They were ready to get their steps in before their slices of pie.

“It started out as just a very small kind of grassroots run fundraising for an individual. Since then, it has grown to be just kind of a signature event for Thanksgiving morning,” said Pam Thompson, development director of Cystic Fibrosis Association.

This event is tradition for many families. Many even dress up as the main dinner item to ring in the holiday.

“I have been doing the turkey trot for a least 10 plus years, it’s a great way to be with the community, it’s a good fundraiser for cystic fibrosis,” said Patty Wiest of Bismarck.

The money raised for the race goes to the Cystic Fibrosis Association. The organization uses the money to help people with the condition get transportation to medical appointments and other necessities.

“We help pay for medications and equipment and we help pay for college scholarships,” said Thompson.

For most, it doesn’t matter if they came in first, last or what their time was. They were just happy to celebrate the holiday outdoors.

“It just makes Thanksgiving even more blessed,” said Wiest.

This year more than 1,700 runners and walkers participated in the road race.

Minot also hosted a Turkey Trot Thursday morning to support area skating organizations.

