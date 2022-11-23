West Fargo woman charged with terrorizing and for kicking police officer

Madison Joy Schatz
Madison Joy Schatz(Cass County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo woman was arrested after allegedly making threats, and then kicking a police officer. Madison Joy Schatz is charged with two counts of terrorizing and one count of simple assault of a peace officer.

Court documents state that officers were called to The Bison Inn & Suites in Fargo around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, November 21. The manager tells officers she witnessed Schatz approach a vehicle with a knife and yell obscenities at the woman in the driver’s seat. It’s alleged that Schatz said she was going to stab the woman if she got out of the vehicle or came into the hotel.

The manager said Schatz went inside and began to run through the hallways of the hotel, adding she feared for the welfare of the hotel guests.

Officers say Schatz has PTSD and a traumatic brain injury sustained in the military. She was brought to the emergency room and medically cleared before being taken to the Cass County Jail.

Court documents say when Schatz was told she was being arrested for terrorizing, she kicked one of the police officers and stated that she was going to “skin him alive and rape his body.”

One terrorizing charge stems from the statements and actions at The Bison Inn & Suites and one count is for statements made to the officer at the hospital. The assault charge is for kicking the police officer in the knee.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Searching for Memarie White Mountain
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Latest News

Anikka Schreier at the International Music Camp
International Music Camp honored
Turkeys at The Banquet
Helping hands at The Banquet inside the Dream Center
Bob Beaudrie
Newburg United principal receives regional honor
State Canvassing Board meeting
State Canvassing Board certifies election results
Buy a Tree, Change a Life
Buy A Tree, Change A Life campaign aims to aid others through Christmas spirit