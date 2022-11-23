Wentz designated to return to practice for Commanders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Carson Wentz has been designated to return to practice, which means Washington starts his 21-day clock.

The Commanders can activate Carson at any time in the next three weeks, but once that time is up, they have to put him on the active roster or return him to the Injured Reserve.

Wentz broke a finger on his throwing hand against the Bears and it required surgery. Carson continued to play after the injury, and he led Washington to a come-from-behind 12-7 win over Chicago.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.