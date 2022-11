LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - Residents will be slowing down more in Lincoln. One of the main roads in the town is seeing a reduced speed sign.

The 45-mile-per-hour stretch from Lincoln Road to 28th Avenue on 66th Street has been reduced to 35 miles per hour. The Burleigh County Highway Department made the change to the road earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.