A rush for pie: Bismarck bakeries say interest in Thanksgiving pie remains steady despite inflation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although pie wasn’t part of the first Thanksgiving holiday, it’s become a staple. Now, the rush to bake or purchase pies is on. Bismarck bakers say even with inflation, interest in the holiday treats is strong.

Penny Manley, owner of By the Batch in Bismarck, stirred strawberry rhubarb filling Tuesday. She’s been in the kitchen with her team since around 3 a.m.

“Today, I have had four additional pie orders. Yeah, that’s kind of how it goes. We have some trickle in and then in the last two days we get all of our orders in,” said Manley.

They’re ready for Thanksgiving, which, while known as “Turkey Day,” is the bakery’s busiest day of the year for pie.

“We always have traditional Thanksgiving turkey and all of the trimmings that go along with that. And then we always have pie. In fact, I bought my pies right here,” said Bruce Schwartz, a Bismarck resident.

By the Batch has filled more than 35 orders this holiday season. Everyone has their favorite.

“My favorite pies by far are the traditional pumpkin pies, with whipped cream of course,” said Jerry Schaack, Bismarck resident.

“I just like apple better than pumpkin. The pumpkin is for my wife, basically. She loves pumpkin pie,” said Schwartz.

Each treat at By the Batch is crafted with care. Manley says she planned ahead to combat rising costs, but certain staple items have squeezed bakeries that make everything in-house.

“Butter. Because we do everything from scratch and the crust is like all butter,” said Manley.

As people are drawn in by the aroma, Manley is glad to be part of each person’s holiday tradition.

“I love that. It just makes my day that they can take their pie and share it with others and just be happy,” said Manley.

Manley says after she fills each order from pumpkin to pecan to apple, she plans to let other family members try their hand in the kitchen for her Thanksgiving meal.

By the Batch’s Thanksgiving orders are closed, but they open orders for Christmas treats Friday.

If you’re baking your own pies, you might be met with sticker shock when searching for ingredients. The cost of canned pumpkin alone is up 18%. However, business experts say getting creative with substitutions, like making sweet potato pie instead of pumpkin, can help you save.

Employees at By the Batch rolling out pie crust (KFYR)

