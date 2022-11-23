North Dakotans stuck in Buffalo area during historic snowstorm

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (KMOT) – Western New York State is digging out after this past weekend’s historic snowstorm, where roughly six feet of snow fell in some areas.

A few North Dakotans were in the Buffalo area through the storm, and are still trying to get home.

Twoshields Hale is a musician from the Fort Berthold Reservation.

He and his team were in nearby Niagara Falls for the Native American Music Awards.

The ceremony was supposed to take place Saturday, but organizers had to push it to Monday when the snow hit.

Hale tells Your News Leader he and his team had to hunker down in the hotel for a few days.

He said that even growing up in North Dakota, he’s never seen anything quite like this.

“There were a few times but not as major as what I’ve seen here in Buffalo cause, they live right off Lake Erie.... I’ve never really experienced six feet of snow falling in, what, 24 hours?” said Hale, with a chuckle.

As of Tuesday night, Hale and his crew were making their way through Pennsylvania, on the road back to North Dakota.

As for the awards, he said unfortunately he didn’t win, but he was honored to be able to read a prayer to the audience.

