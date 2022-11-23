ND invests $1.2 million in coal research

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Are there even more uses for coal? The state of North Dakota is investing money to find out.

The North Dakota Industrial Commission, a board made up of Governor Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley, and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, is investing $1.2 million to gather information about critical minerals and rare earth elements in North Dakota coal mines. Rare earth elements are used in electronics and are primarily sourced from China.

The project will be conducted by Microbeam Technologies and North American Coal and will cost a total of $2.4 million.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.