ND farmer released from detention in Ukraine, meets with Cramer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Ashley, North Dakota man who was detained in Ukraine for almost a year met with Senator Kevin Cramer in Bismarck this week.

Kurt Groszhans was jailed in November of last year for attempting to pay someone the equivalent of tens of thousands of U.S. dollars to murder a high-ranking Ukrainian official, who happened to be his former business partner. In January, Senator Cramer, R-N.D., visited him in prison. In June, Senator Hoeven announced Groszhans was out of prison but still in Ukraine. Last month, Senator Cramer announced Groszhans had been brought home to North Dakota.

In a tweet on November 22nd, Cramer talked about meeting with Groszhans in Bismarck:

“It was an early Thanksgiving celebration in Bismarck today. After nearly a year of wrongful detention in Ukraine, Kurt Groszhans was recently released. It was an honor to fellowship and break bread with Kurt and his sisters Kristi & Kim. It’s great to have Kurt home. #GodIsGood.”

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.