Moe’s Smoke Shop turkey drive: hundreds of turkeys given out

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Moe’s Smoke Shop is known for offering a variety of products, including vapes, cigars, tobacco, CBD, and more. But for the third year in a row, the owner added another item to his inventory — Thanksgiving turkeys.

“Helping the community to me, is for them to grow and allow them to come and spend their money at my business is one thing, but to also make sure that they can eat with their family and have a good time, and take care of them, basically,” said Mohammed Wazwaz, Moe’s Smoke Shop owner.

People from all over are welcome to stop by to get their free turkey, whether they are in to make a regular purchase or have never been to Moe’s before.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, bro; I just came by to get a vape battery, and this is so awesome,” said a customer visiting from Idaho.

Wazwaz says taking care of his community has been important to him since his childhood, and he does what he can for others when he can.

“They don’t have to purchase anything, nothing’s required, they can just come in and grab one,” said Wazwaz.

Together with his crew, the smoke shop gave out over 300 turkeys — more than triple what they gave out in their first year of the event, three years ago.

“I do this every year for the community to give back, because they come here and spend their money, and sometimes they come short during Christmas or Thanksgiving time when they need it most, and I like helping out the community,” said Wazwaz

Moe’s Smoke Shop has made it a priority to give back to the community every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

While people waited in line for their turkeys, they were even given drinks on the house.

