Moe’s Smoke Shop turkey drive: hundreds of turkeys given out

Moe’s Smoke Shop turkey drive
Moe’s Smoke Shop turkey drive(KFYR)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Moe’s Smoke Shop is known for offering a variety of products, including vapes, cigars, tobacco, CBD, and more. But for the third year in a row, the owner added another item to his inventory — Thanksgiving turkeys.

“Helping the community to me, is for them to grow and allow them to come and spend their money at my business is one thing, but to also make sure that they can eat with their family and have a good time, and take care of them, basically,” said Mohammed Wazwaz, Moe’s Smoke Shop owner.

People from all over are welcome to stop by to get their free turkey, whether they are in to make a regular purchase or have never been to Moe’s before.

“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, bro; I just came by to get a vape battery, and this is so awesome,” said a customer visiting from Idaho.

Wazwaz says taking care of his community has been important to him since his childhood, and he does what he can for others when he can.

“They don’t have to purchase anything, nothing’s required, they can just come in and grab one,” said Wazwaz.

Together with his crew, the smoke shop gave out over 300 turkeys — more than triple what they gave out in their first year of the event, three years ago.

“I do this every year for the community to give back, because they come here and spend their money, and sometimes they come short during Christmas or Thanksgiving time when they need it most, and I like helping out the community,” said Wazwaz

Moe’s Smoke Shop has made it a priority to give back to the community every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

While people waited in line for their turkeys, they were even given drinks on the house.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Searching for Memarie White Mountain
Family, community members search for Memarie White Mountain, last seen in Fort Yates

Latest News

Salmon in the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery
1.8 million salmon eggs spawned at Garrison Dam
33-year-old Aaron Brewer sentenced for raping minors
Bismarck man to see five years in prison for raping minors
29-year-old Clifford Parisien accused of raping 13-year-old
Bismarck man in custody after police say he raped minor
New York snowstorm
North Dakotans stuck in Buffalo area during historic snowstorm