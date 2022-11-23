Mobile meats lab visits, educates students in southwest North Dakota

NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (KFYR) - Students in southwest North Dakota are learning about meat processing thanks to a mobile meats lab.

The lab is made possible through partnerships between Dakota Community Bank and Trust, Roughrider Area Career and Tech Center, and Southwest CTE Academy.

It will be available to students in New England, Dickinson, Hettinger, and Scranton, among other areas.

Students in New England cut up steaks, roasts, and ground beef and say they enjoyed the hands-on learning experience.

“It’s important to have a facility like this because we would have never had this opportunity at our school because we don’t have a meat facility like a lab to work in. So, it was important to see this so we knew that this was a career option,” said Bailey Urlacher, New England.

“Things to get them started to see if this is something they’d be interested in and we’re deeply involved in agriculture finance,” said Dale Pahlke, Dakota Community Bank & Trust.

This is the third mobile meats lab the bank has contributed to in the state.

