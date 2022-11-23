Minot small businesses gear up for ‘Small Business Saturday’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The days following Thanksgiving are known to be a time for shoppers to find crazy deals. For some small business owners, Small Business Saturday is one of the busiest days of their holiday season.

Each year, shoppers take out their credit cards for the deals at Main Street Books in Minot. Store owner Val Stadick says these sales make up a large chunk of the business’ yearly profit.

“It’s our biggest day of the year. Basically, they say black Friday is the day that retail goes out of the red and into the black. We have the whole weekend, and it will basically make or break our whole year,” said Val Stadick, owner of Main Street Books.

Although it’s typically a very busy time of the year, inflation has made it harder for business owners like Kristie Schwan at Mainstream Boutique to make a profit.

“Because generally, I mean, it’s normal for us to have $500, $600 sales consistently all day long, where now, people are a bit more reserved in the amount that they spend,” said Kristie Schwan, co-owner of Mainstream Boutique.

A couple of their vendors have been affected by supply shortages, leading to Schwan having trouble sourcing items. But she says it hasn’t impacted them too hard.

However, at the bookstore, some items have been harder to source, forcing Stadick to raise prices.

“I think the biggest problem is our vendors raising their prices, so we, in turn, have to raise our prices, and we have no control over the prices,” said Stadick.

Both say they feel shopping locally and supporting small businesses is a great way to support the community.

“Because we’re part of the community and the community will continue to blossom and grow as the businesses do,” said Schwan.

Main Street Books and Mainstream Boutique are just two local businesses that will be featuring special deals over the weekend.

Last year, American Express reported record high sales on small business Saturday.

