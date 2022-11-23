Minot Sertoma Club lights the way to Christmas

Putting up Christmas lights in Minot’s Oak Park
Putting up Christmas lights in Minot’s Oak Park(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In a few days, Minot’s Oak Park will light up for the holiday season. The Sertoma Club is preparing for its 25th anniversary of decorating Oak Park with Christmas lights.

It takes the club almost two weeks to put up all the lights with help from the Minot Park District. The park will hold over 60 light displays. The lights will officially be lit up Friday the 25th from 5:30-10:30 p.m.

“It’s just a good community thing to do, and it really raises us quite a bit of money, which is ideal. So it’s worth it for all of us volunteers to know it’s going to a really good cause,” said David Gowan, head of Sertoma Christmas in Park.

Last year, they raised over $60,000 for charitable organizations and are hoping to raise that again this year.

