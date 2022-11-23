HP to lay off up to 6,000 workers over 3 years

HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.
HP announced it will lay off up to 6,000 employees over the next three years.(HP Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – HP is downsizing.

The company announced Tuesday it will lay off thousands of workers over the next three years.

HP is the latest tech company to announce major cuts as concerns about the economy grow.

The computer maker also disclosed its quarterly earnings dropped 11% compared with a year ago.

HP has a global workforce of about 51,000 employees and it expects to reduce it by 4,000 to 6,000 workers by 2025.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Jorgenson's hunt
‘Spine-tingling’ hunt ends with doe and mountain lion for Dickinson man
Suzzy’s Island Twist opens
New business in Bismarck: Suzzy’s Island Twist
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns
“I want this company to come and pick it up,” Harrison said. “And if they do, all is well that...
Phoenix homeowner finds over a ton of mulch dumped in her driveway
Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

Latest News

Oklahoma police say suspect in killings of 4 people at marijuana farm has been arrested in...
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
Air Force performance evaluations
Air Force halts performance eval system plagued with issues
Speed limit change in Lincoln
Bishop Ryan Catholic School Thanksgiving meal
Minot Bishop Ryan Catholic School celebrates Thanksgiving with a different menu